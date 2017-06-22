Dr. John Jebeles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jebeles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Jebeles, MD
Dr. John Jebeles, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Southern ENT & Sinus Center1809 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3755Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 3220 Edwards Lake Pkwy Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 835-4326
Dr. Jebeles was recommended to me by a friend when I mentioned I believed I needed my tonsils out. I drove 45 minutes to go see him the next week and was pleased at the very friendly, helpful staff. Dr. Jebeles made my decision about my tonsils very easy. My surgery went wonderful and follow ups were great. I now make the 45 minute drive with any ENT issue I have because of the wonderful experience I had with Southern ENT Science Center.
About Dr. John Jebeles, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Jebeles has seen patients for Laryngitis and Chronic Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jebeles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
