Dr. Vijay Jayachandran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayachandran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Jayachandran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijay Jayachandran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Jayachandran works at
Locations
-
1
Fort Worth Heart1300 W Rosedale St Ste A, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 388-1300
-
2
Fort Worth Office1900 Mistletoe Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 338-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jayachandran?
Excellent. Had ablation in 2016 that has corrected my AFIB. Perhaps I wouldn't have needed a ICD in 2014 if I'd seen Dr. Jay earlier ! (?)
About Dr. Vijay Jayachandran, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1730164526
Education & Certifications
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jayachandran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayachandran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jayachandran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jayachandran works at
Dr. Jayachandran has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayachandran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayachandran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayachandran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayachandran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayachandran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.