Dr. Javien accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. John Javien, MD
Overview
Dr. John Javien, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Javien works at
Locations
St. Mary Medical Center Long Beach1050 Linden Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 624-4999
Cardiovascular Innovation and Research Center Inc.1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 611, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 432-0111
Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center Adult Cardiology Specialty Clinics4860 Y St Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-3761
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. John Javien, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1740504356
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Javien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Javien works at
Dr. Javien has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.