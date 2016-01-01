Dr. Jaureguito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Jaureguito, MD
Dr. John Jaureguito, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Orthopaedic Sports Specialists A Medical Corp.39180 Farwell Dr Ste 110, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 739-6520Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Washington Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Sports Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013044601
- Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital
- The Orthopedic Spec Hospital
- The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Dr. Jaureguito speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaureguito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaureguito.
