Dr. John Jarrell IV, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Jarrell IV, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and Treasure Valley Hospital.

Dr. Jarrell IV works at Jarrell Plastic Surgery in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jarrell Plastic Surgery
    3090 E Gentry Way Ste 210, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7243

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Valley Medical Center
  • Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
  • Treasure Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Brachioplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Trunk Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Implant-Based Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Upper Body Lift Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 01, 2022
    Dr. Jarrell and this team are next level care. From the first time I met Dr Jarrell all throughout my care, his bedside manner and professionalism has been amazing. He truly cares about his patients. I have never felt rushed and all my questions and concerns have always been answered. I didn’t heal perfectly and Dr. Jarrell took such great care of me. He went above and beyond. I’m glad I had him as my surgeon. I will alway recommend Dr. Jarrell, and will return.
    Rikki — Jan 01, 2022
    About Dr. John Jarrell IV, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588877641
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • The University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
    Internship
    • The University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
