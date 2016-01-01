See All Hematologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. John Janik, MD

Hematology
Dr. John Janik, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Janik works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-3291

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenal Gland Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Colorectal Cancer

Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. John Janik, MD

    • Hematology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508052127
    Education & Certifications

    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Janik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Janik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janik accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Janik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janik works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Janik’s profile.

    Dr. Janik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

