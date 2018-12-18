Dr. John Jane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Jane, MD
Dr. John Jane, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital.
University of Virginia Medical Center1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-0000
Kathie Hullfish, MD500 Ray C Hunt Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 924-0000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Uva Rheumatology Clinic415 Ray C Hunt Dr Ste 2100, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 982-3591
Battle Building At Uva Children's Hospital1204 W Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 243-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Dr. Jane,Jr is an excellent doctor/surgeon. He's sincere, empathetic and very detailed and patient when explaining the diagnosis and procedures(s). I am very pleased with him and his work. His staff provides excellent customer service. It is well worth the hour drive for the awesome service that Dr. Jane, Jr and his team provides.
About Dr. John Jane, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1801965413
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Sick Children
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
