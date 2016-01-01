Dr. John James Fiske Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiske Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John James Fiske Parker, MD
Overview
Dr. John James Fiske Parker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Fiske Parker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Transitional Care Clinic676 N Saint Clair St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-6831
-
2
Ann Robert H Lurie Children s Hospital of Chicago225 E Chicago Ave # 161, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 227-6110
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fiske Parker?
About Dr. John James Fiske Parker, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1093240442
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fiske Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fiske Parker works at
Dr. Fiske Parker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiske Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiske Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiske Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.