Dr. John Jain, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
30 years of experience
Dr. John Jain, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Jain works at Santa Monica Fertility in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Santa Monica Fertility
    2825 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 566-1470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Advanced Maternal Age
Amenorrhea
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Advanced Maternal Age Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Ovarian Insufficiency Due to FSH Resistance Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preimplantion Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
ZIFT - Zygote Intrafallopian Transfer Chevron Icon
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 13, 2018
    Outstanding, knowledegable doctor that treats his patients well.
    Kim — Mar 13, 2018
    About Dr. John Jain, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720299928
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Los Angeles County, Usc Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education

