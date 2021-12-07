Dr. Jaggers III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Jaggers III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Jaggers III, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Jaggers III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Blue Ridge Pulmonary Medicine PC110 Dunhill Pl NW, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 614-4000
-
2
Skyridge Medical Center2800 Westside Dr NW, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 559-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaggers III?
He is very attentive to his patients, is an awesome physician. He is very informative.
About Dr. John Jaggers III, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1568403178
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaggers III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaggers III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaggers III works at
Dr. Jaggers III has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaggers III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaggers III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaggers III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaggers III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaggers III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.