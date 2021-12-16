Dr. Jackalone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Jackalone, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Jackalone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Jackalone works at
Locations
St. Joseph Hospital4295 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 579-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
First time he explains everything in the terminology you understand and is a great Dr as well. I would recommend him to anyone who is looking for a foot Doctor
About Dr. John Jackalone, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1174620983
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackalone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackalone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackalone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackalone.
