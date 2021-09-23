Dr. John Jachimiak, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jachimiak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Jachimiak, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Pearl Podiatry Health Center LLC2575 Pearl St Ste 240, Boulder, CO 80302 Directions (303) 442-2910
- Foothills Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
John Jachimiak is in my opinion everything you want a doctor to be. He is smart, experienced, communicative, and he does not practice with an eye on the clock eager to get to the next patient. Dr. Jachimiak will take the time to explain his findings, present his anticipated plan for moving forward and answer your questions in as much detail as you need. And if all that were not enough, Dr. Jachimiak is just a very personable individual, and more importantly, and this cannot be emphasized enough, Dr. Jachimiak actually cares about trying to help his patients. I went to 3 other podiatrists trying to get some help with complications from plantar fascia release surgery and not one of those podiatrists showed the least interest in trying to figure out what had gone wrong or how my condition could be improved. Dr Jachimiak was just the opposite. He listened to my explanation of my prior experience, promptly ordered the necessary tests to try to diagnosis the problem and then followed up
- University of Osteopathic Medicine And Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Detroit
Dr. Jachimiak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jachimiak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jachimiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jachimiak has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jachimiak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Jachimiak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jachimiak.
