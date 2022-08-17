Overview

Dr. John Itamura, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Adventist Health White Memorial, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Itamura works at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.