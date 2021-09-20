See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Kingwood, TX
Dr. John Irwin, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Irwin, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine Houston and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Irwin works at Woman's Health - Kingwood in Kingwood, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woman's Health Kingwood
    1330 Kingwood Dr Ste 200, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 930-2104
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    OBGYN Medical Center Associates
    7900 Fannin St Ste 4000, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3884
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    OBGYN Medical Center Associates - Memorial Village
    9055 Katy Fwy Ste 309, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3885
    Monday
    8:45am - 11:45am
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    OBGYN Medical Center Associates - Willowbrook
    7915 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste 210, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 409-0095
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal Prolapse
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Vaginal Prolapse
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis

Treatment frequency



Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 20, 2021
    Dr. Irwin has been my OBGYN for 27 years. He always takes time to listen to my questions and to my concerns. He is very knowledgeable and personable. I couldn't recommend him more highly.
    About Dr. John Irwin, MD

    • Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1518960566
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals; Obstetrics and Gynecology
    • Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
    • Baylor College of Medicine Houston
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Irwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Irwin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Irwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Irwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irwin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

