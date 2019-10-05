See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Vestavia, AL
Dr. John Irons, MD

Pain Management
3 (5)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Irons, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Vestavia, AL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and Medical West Main Campus.

Dr. Irons works at Alabama Pain Physicians in Vestavia, AL with other offices in Bessemer, AL, Birmingham, AL and Vestavia Hills, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Alabama Pain Physicians
    2868 Acton Rd, Vestavia, AL 35243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 332-3160
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Alabama Pain Physicians
    727 Memorial Dr, Bessemer, AL 35022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 332-3160
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Comprehensive Pain Services of Alabama
    513 Brookwood Blvd Ste 260, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 800-8766
  4. 4
    Southern Ketamine and Wellness
    1932 Laurel Rd Ste 1B, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 202-9163
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Grandview Medical Center
  • Medical West Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Back Pain
Bipolar I Disorder
Anxiety
Back Pain
Bipolar I Disorder

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 05, 2019
    He's very nice and let me talk about me, than he gave his medical advice, which I agreed with. Thank you for being a great doctor with a great bedside manner.
    Nancy Plummer — Oct 05, 2019
    Photo: Dr. John Irons, MD
    About Dr. John Irons, MD

    Pain Management
    10 years of experience
    English
    1578822904
    Education & Certifications

    University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Baptist Health Systems Montclair & Princeton
    Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Samford University
    Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Irons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Irons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Irons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Irons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irons.

