Dr. John Ippolito, DO
Dr. John Ippolito, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Ippolito works at
John A Ippolito DO100 S Jersey Ave Unit 19, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 689-5000
Dr. Karen James, MD79 Middleville Rd, Northport, NY 11768 Directions (631) 261-4400
- Mather Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Ippolito is wonderful! I have been with him for well over 10 years. He consistently listens to what I am saying and responds with medically appropriate steps and just as important, with empathy. You won’t hear “does it really hurt that much?” from him! He is up to the minute with the RA field and when necessary, recommends other highly respected physicians in other specialties. I have recommended him to many of my friends and we all love him. The only problem was getting my first appointment. The wait was well worth it and subsequent appointments are easy to schedule.
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Ippolito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ippolito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ippolito has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ippolito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ippolito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ippolito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ippolito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ippolito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.