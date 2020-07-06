Overview

Dr. John Ippolito, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Ippolito works at JOHN A IPPOLITO DO in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Northport, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.