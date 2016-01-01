Dr. John Ioannou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ioannou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ioannou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Ioannou, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Ioannou works at
Locations
-
1
PRINE Health242 Merrick Rd Ste 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 764-7070Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
PRINE Health250 Pettit Ave # 101, Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 764-7070Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ioannou?
About Dr. John Ioannou, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1851330328
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ioannou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ioannou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ioannou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ioannou works at
Dr. Ioannou has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ioannou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ioannou speaks Greek.
Dr. Ioannou has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ioannou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ioannou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ioannou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.