Overview

Dr. John Ingari, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Ingari works at LifeBridge Health at Foundry Row in Owings Mills, MD with other offices in Randallstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.