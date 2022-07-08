Dr. John Ingard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ingard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ingard, MD
Overview
Dr. John Ingard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pen Bay Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 230 Worcester St Dept Internal, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (617) 541-6620
-
2
Dedham Medical Associates1 Lyons St, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (781) 431-5220Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pen Bay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ingard?
Excellent. I have been going to Dr .Ingard on a recommendation from someone who knows him through work. I find him to be caring, warm and friendly. he takes his time in getting to know you, asking about your interests as well as health issues. I have found his staff generally to be fast in getting back to me as well. I definitely recommend him.
About Dr. John Ingard, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1194794966
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ingard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ingard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ingard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ingard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.