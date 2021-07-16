Overview

Dr. John Imm, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Imm works at ProMedica Physicians Sylvania Adult and Pediatric Medicine in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.