Dr. John Ikonomidis, MD
Overview
Dr. John Ikonomidis, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and University of North Carolina Hospital.
Locations
UNC Hospitals Multispecialty Surgery Clinic101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (847) 302-3251Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Ikonomidis, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada
- Stanford Univ Hosp, Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ikonomidis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ikonomidis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ikonomidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ikonomidis has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ikonomidis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ikonomidis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ikonomidis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ikonomidis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ikonomidis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.