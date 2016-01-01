Overview

Dr. John Ikonomidis, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Ikonomidis works at UNC Hospitals Multispecialty Surgery Clinic in Chapel Hill, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.