Dr. John Hyslop, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Hyslop, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from Tulane University and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Hyslop works at
Locations
Surgical Associates of Richmond1051 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 200, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-6787Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had 2 separate Hernia Surgeries done by Dr. Hyslop in the last 3 years and He keeps his patients informed on everything that has to do with your surgery and Dr. Hyslop is a excellent surgeon my first Hernia Mesh on my right side is holding up great and now Dr. Hyslop had to put a mesh in my left side and so far all’s well.Also the staff at surgical associates are very professional and it’s a friendly atmosphere.
About Dr. John Hyslop, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1023095718
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Tulane University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyslop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyslop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyslop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyslop works at
Dr. Hyslop has seen patients for Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyslop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyslop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyslop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyslop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyslop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.