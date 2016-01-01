Dr. John Hwang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hwang, MD
Dr. John Hwang, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kittitas Valley Healthcare and Yakima Valley Memorial.
Dr. Hwang works at
Locations
Yakima Regional Cancer Care Center Lab1211 N 16th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 454-8888
Central Washington Occupational Medicine111 S 11th Ave Ste 320, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 454-8888
Yakima Valley Memorial2811 Tieton Dr, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 575-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kittitas Valley Healthcare
- Yakima Valley Memorial
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
About Dr. John Hwang, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1861468464
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hwang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hwang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hwang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hwang has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hwang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hwang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hwang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hwang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.