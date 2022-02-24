Dr. John Hwang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hwang, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hwang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Doheny Eye Inst-USC Sch Med
Dr. Hwang works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Associates Orange County23521 Paseo de Valencia Ste 115, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 707-5125
-
2
Retina Associates Orange County2010 E 1st St Ste 230, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (949) 707-5125Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Newport Beach360 San Miguel Dr Ste 407, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 706-3514
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hwang?
I had an emergency condition and Dr Hwang got me in fast and fixed the problem with laser surgery. He is a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. John Hwang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1629235510
Education & Certifications
- Doheny Eye Inst-USC Sch Med
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hwang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hwang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hwang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hwang works at
Dr. Hwang has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hwang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hwang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hwang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hwang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.