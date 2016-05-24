Dr. Hutton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Hutton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Hutton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine.
Damous Psychological Services Pllc218 D ST, South Charleston, WV 25303 Directions (304) 720-3835
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
He listens and doesn't rush you he knows what is Best for you and your problems. Only Dr. I have Confidence in and trust . He is the most Amazing Phychiatrics in Charloeston wv I Will Refere him to all my friends and family..
- English
- 1265458590
- West Virginia University Hosps
- West Virginia U, School of Medicine
Dr. Hutton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutton.
