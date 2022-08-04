Overview

Dr. John Hutto Sr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hutto Sr works at Regional Medical Center - Cardiology in Orangeburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.