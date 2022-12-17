See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. John Hurwitz, DO

Internal Medicine
4.5 (9)
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Hurwitz, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital.

Dr. Hurwitz works at Summerfield Health Care Center in Santa Rosa, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summerfield Health Care Center
    1280 Summerfield Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 539-1515
  2. 2
    Park View Post Acute
    3751 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 583-1805
  3. 3
    122 Calistoga Rd Pmb 197, Santa Rosa, CA 95409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 583-1805

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Novato Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness

Treatment frequency



Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 17, 2022
    Dr.Hurwitz comes to see his patients at Parkview and Summerfield 4 to 45 days a week, amazing bedside presence and also ensures he is very involved with the patient's plan of care.
    — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. John Hurwitz, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124018262
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Primary Care
