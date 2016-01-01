Overview

Dr. John Hurt II, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Hurt II works at Florida Heart and Vascular Center in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL and The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.