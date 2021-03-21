Overview

Dr. John Hur, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Hur works at Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.