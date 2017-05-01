Dr. John Huntwork, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huntwork is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Huntwork, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Huntwork, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport, Pascagoula Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Huntwork works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tulane Lung Center1415 Tulane Ave Fl 7, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital At Gulfport
- Pascagoula Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huntwork?
Dr. Huntwork and his staff are gracious, gives full attention to their patient. Doctor Huntwork takes his time with his patient and he discovers the types of rheumatology each patient and gives his expertise for each ailment. I am so impressed with him and proud to say I try to refer him as much as possible.
About Dr. John Huntwork, MD
- Rheumatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1174614895
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huntwork has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huntwork accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huntwork has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huntwork works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Huntwork. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huntwork.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huntwork, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huntwork appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.