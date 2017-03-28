Dr. John Hunter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hunter, DPM
Dr. John Hunter, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Penfield, NY. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UPMC Lock Haven and Upmc Williamsport.
Genesee Valley Podiatry, LLP500 Whitney Rd, Penfield, NY 14526 Directions (585) 586-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Genesee Valley Podiatry1404 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 266-1940
Genesee Valley Podiatry4500 Millennium Dr Ste C, Geneseo, NY 14454 Directions (585) 243-2486
UPMC Specialty Care Foot and Ankle â€“ State College611 University Dr, State College, PA 16801 Directions (570) 321-2020
- UPMC Lock Haven
- Upmc Williamsport
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
He is a very kind and concerned doctor about his patients. Very nice doctor to deal with and so helpful. If you don't want to be on a conveyor belt like at those big clinics and want the personal touch come see Dr Hunter.
- Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Penn State University
Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
