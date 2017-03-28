Overview

Dr. John Hunter, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Penfield, NY. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UPMC Lock Haven and Upmc Williamsport.



Dr. Hunter works at Genesee Valley Podiatry in Penfield, NY with other offices in Rochester, NY, Geneseo, NY and State College, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.