Dr. John Hummel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hummel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hummel, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hummel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Mercy Hospital Ardmore and Share Medical Center.
Dr. Hummel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hummel Eye Associates4205 McAuley Blvd Ste 401, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 755-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Mercy Hospital Ardmore
- Share Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hummel?
I THOUGHT THAT DR. HUMMEL WAS GREAT AND EXTREMELY GOOD AT WHAT HE DOES. I AM VERY HAPPY WITH MY EXPERIENCE. THANK-YOU.
About Dr. John Hummel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1609860873
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn Coll Med
- Erlanger Mc
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- University of Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hummel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hummel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hummel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hummel works at
Dr. Hummel has seen patients for Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hummel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hummel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hummel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hummel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hummel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.