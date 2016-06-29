Overview

Dr. John Hummel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Mercy Hospital Ardmore and Share Medical Center.



Dr. Hummel works at Hummel Eye Associates in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.