Dr. John Hummel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Hummel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Southern Ohio Medical Center.
Locations
Osu Internal Medicine LLC473 W 12th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-4967
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Southern Ohio Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best EP doctor in the United States! I fly in from Florida just to see him. Dr Hummel is caring and very thorough! His nurse practitioner and him are both projectionists! I wouldn’t consider going anywhere else but Ross hospital in Columbus Ohio with Dr Hummels team.
About Dr. John Hummel, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
