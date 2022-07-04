Dr. John Humiston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humiston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Humiston, MD
Overview
Dr. John Humiston, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.
Dr. Humiston works at
Locations
-
1
Emerald Neuro-recover12265 Hancock St Ste 42, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 606-8778
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Humiston?
Very accurate diagnose, since I start with his treatment 9 years ago, I feel 100% better, he is the best MDI ever met in my life, he’s extremely Professional & Ethical I really thank God that I found him
About Dr. John Humiston, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841507605
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Humiston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Humiston accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Humiston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Humiston works at
Dr. Humiston speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Humiston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humiston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Humiston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Humiston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.