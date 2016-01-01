Dr. John Humeniuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humeniuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Humeniuk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Humeniuk, MD is a dermatologist in Greenville, SC. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Humeniuk is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
John Humeniuk MD21 Memorial Medical Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 295-9085
-
2
Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital729 SE Main St, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 454-6750
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. John Humeniuk, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1639164528
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- St. Francis Downtown
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Humeniuk?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Humeniuk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Humeniuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Humeniuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Humeniuk has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Skin Discoloration and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Humeniuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Humeniuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humeniuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Humeniuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Humeniuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.