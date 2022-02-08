Dr. John Huhn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Huhn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Huhn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine.
Locations
Florida Otolaryngology Group7251 University Blvd Ste 300, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 677-0099
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huhn is a wonderful doctor who never fails to give me excellent service and improve my hearing everytime I see him!
About Dr. John Huhn, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Va Sch Med
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huhn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huhn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huhn has seen patients for Vertigo, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huhn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Huhn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huhn.
