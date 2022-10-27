Dr. John Hughes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hughes, DO
Overview
Dr. John Hughes, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Basalt, CO. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Valley View Hospital.
Locations
Aspen Integrative Medicine, Inc227 Midland Ave Unit 18B, Basalt, CO 81621 Directions (970) 341-4076Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
TBI Therapy, LLC150 Old Laramie Trl Unit 120, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (970) 341-4119
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hughes was recommended to me by a friend and I was skeptical. Not all of my care experiences in the past have been great. I took a chance and made an appointment at his office, and I am so glad that I did. My health has been steadily improving because of his care. He’s professional, knowledgeable and very smart…but also warm, kind and funny. There’s something to be said for looking forward to going to the drs office. I can’t say enough good things about this office. Outstanding, personalized care that never feels rushed.
About Dr. John Hughes, DO
- Regenerative Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1700084233
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hughes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
