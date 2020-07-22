Dr. John Hughes Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hughes Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. John Hughes Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Locations
Joint Reconstructive Specialist3110 SW 89th St Ste 200D, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 680-5633
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My name is Amber Molinar and I recommend him any day
About Dr. John Hughes Jr, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes Jr has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes Jr.
