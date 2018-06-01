See All Hematologists in Saginaw, MI
Dr. John Hughes, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Hughes, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant HealthCare - Cooper, Covenant HealthCare - Irving, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Harbor Beach Community Hospital, Hills and Dales General Hospital and Scheurer Hospital.

Dr. Hughes works at Covenant Cancer Care Center in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Covenant Cancer Care Center
    5400 Mackinaw Rd Fl 5, Saginaw, MI 48604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 583-5090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
  • Covenant HealthCare - Cooper
  • Covenant HealthCare - Irving
  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison
  • Harbor Beach Community Hospital
  • Hills and Dales General Hospital
  • Scheurer Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Hemophilia
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Hemophilia
Bleeding Disorders

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Follicular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 01, 2018
    I met Dr. Hughes when I was diagnosed with Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He saved my life and I am 15 years in remission. Thank you! He is very professional and caring and his staff is amazing. I highly recommend him.
    Alice in Saginaw, MI — Jun 01, 2018
    About Dr. John Hughes, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437200920
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hughes works at Covenant Cancer Care Center in Saginaw, MI. View the full address on Dr. Hughes’s profile.

    Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Anemia, Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

