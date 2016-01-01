Overview

Dr. John Huggins, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Huggins works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Interstitial Lung Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.