Dr. John Huffman, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Huffman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Huffman works at Cardiovascular Care in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Interventional Pain and Regenerative Medicine Specialists
    1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 150, Arlington, VA 22205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (871) 732-0044
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Intercostal Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 23, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Huffmans' since 2017 and recommend him and his staff highly! If you are serious about finding help with your pain mgt needs Dr. Huffman is perfect, if you're looking for someone to just give you pain meds look somewhere else.
    Mike S — Apr 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. John Huffman, MD
    About Dr. John Huffman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194782243
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • George Wash Hosp
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
