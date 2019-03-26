Overview

Dr. John Hueter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.



Dr. Hueter works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.