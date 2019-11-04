Dr. Hubner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Overview
Dr. John Hubner, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their residency with University Of Ok College Med Tulsa
Dr. Hubner works at
Locations
Omni Medical Group Suite 108 Family Practice1919 S Wheeling Ave Ste 108, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 742-5533
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
Ascension St. John Medical Center
Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. John Hubner is very thorough and makes sure that everything about your body is very carefully monitored. He takes great care to listen to you and explains what needs to be addressed in necessary. He also is very complimentary about the things that you are doing to keep yourself in good health. When he feels you need to be recommended to a specialist, he knows the best to send you to and he gets you in quickly. His office staff and Nurses are top notch, too.
About Dr. John Hubner, MD
Concierge Medicine
English
1861416190
Education & Certifications
University Of Ok College Med Tulsa
Dr. Hubner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hubner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Hubner works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hubner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hubner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.