Overview

Dr. John Huber, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health La Grange.



Dr. Huber works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology in Louisville, KY with other offices in La Grange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

