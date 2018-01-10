Dr. Hubbard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Hubbard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Hubbard, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hubbard works at
Locations
Psychiatry South Inc.825 Rice Mine Rd N, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 987-0724
Greater Virginia Medical Group2006 Bremo Rd Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 288-1881Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Dch Healthcare Authority201 Towncenter Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 650-0576
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has helped me a lot. He really listens to everything you say. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Hubbard, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Carilion Health System
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Addiction Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbard.
