Dr. John Hubbard, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Hubbard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Advance, NC. 

Dr. Hubbard works at WAKE FOREST BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER in Advance, NC with other offices in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Wake Forest Baptist Health-davie Medical Center
    329 NC HIGHWAY 801 N, Advance, NC 27006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 716-8091
  2
    Wake Forest Ambulatory Ventures LLC
    6441 KINNAMON CT, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 390-1350
  3
    Physical Therapy - Stratford
    1901 Mooney St, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 716-8091

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Davie Medical Center
  • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 04, 2021
    You won't find better in the area. Trust the process and do your PT.
    — Aug 04, 2021
    About Dr. John Hubbard, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487875373
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Hubbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hubbard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hubbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hubbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hubbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

