Overview

Dr. John Hubanks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Hubanks works at Canyon State Urology in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.