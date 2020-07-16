Dr. John Hubanks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hubanks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Canyon State Urology PC5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste B200, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 375-1700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Arizona Urology Specialists7747 W Deer Valley Rd Ste 235, Peoria, AZ 85382 Directions (602) 375-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arrowhead Satellite18700 N 64th Dr Ste 105, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 375-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Dr. Hubanks is an excellent caring Doctor. He put my mind at ease regarding my situation, and explained every step completely. He has been very caring and compassionate during all of my needed procedures. He and his staff are fantastic. In the event I need any additional treatment Dr. Hubanks will my choice in the future.
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1831354810
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Oklahoma Baptist University
- Urology
