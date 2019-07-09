Dr. John Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Huang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Huang works at
New England Retina Associates2200 Whitney Ave Ste 330, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 288-2020
New England Retina Associates143 Sound Beach Ave Ste A, Old Greenwich, CT 06870 Directions (203) 698-8880
New England Retina Associates162 Kings Hwy N Ste 1, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 222-7474
- Hartford Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
excellent, had rare eye disease, he was the doctor that figured out my probelm, you could not find a better retinal doctor, and office people are great
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1801822754
- Mass Eye Ear Inf/Harvard Med Sch
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- New York University
- Ophthalmology
