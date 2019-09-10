Dr. John Hsu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hsu, DO
Overview
Dr. John Hsu, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury.
Dr. Hsu works at
Locations
Beverly Hills Office416 N Bedford Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 275-1114
Sherman Oaks Office15477 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 906-2141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hsu and his staff made me feel comfortable about having my breast augmentation. I was somewhat nervous, yet hopeful to have it done for comfort and was hopeful that is would help reduce the number of migraines that I suffer. He is very kind and professional. He did a wonderful job reducing the size from an H to a C , making the breasts symmetrical (I was lopsided before), and helping reduce the amount of migraines that I had before. I can even breathe better, amazingly enough. It feels like an elephant is off of my chest! I appreciate him and the staff's kindness and encouragement. They have made this experience as painless and stress-free as possible!
About Dr. John Hsu, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr-Weill Cornell
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- U.C.L.A.
Frequently Asked Questions
