Dr. John Hsu, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. John Hsu, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury.

Dr. Hsu works at Bellavita Center for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beverly Hills Office
    416 N Bedford Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 275-1114
    Sherman Oaks Office
    15477 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 906-2141

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia
Lipodystrophy
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia
Lipodystrophy

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia
Lipodystrophy
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction
Restylane® Injections
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Aging
Skin Laxity
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 10, 2019
    Dr. Hsu and his staff made me feel comfortable about having my breast augmentation. I was somewhat nervous, yet hopeful to have it done for comfort and was hopeful that is would help reduce the number of migraines that I suffer. He is very kind and professional. He did a wonderful job reducing the size from an H to a C , making the breasts symmetrical (I was lopsided before), and helping reduce the amount of migraines that I had before. I can even breathe better, amazingly enough. It feels like an elephant is off of my chest! I appreciate him and the staff's kindness and encouragement. They have made this experience as painless and stress-free as possible!
    Kristine Hegedus — Sep 10, 2019
    About Dr. John Hsu, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin and Mandarin
    • 1093038135
    Education & Certifications

    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr-Weill Cornell
    • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    • U.C.L.A.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Hsu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hsu speaks Mandarin and Mandarin.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

