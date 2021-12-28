Dr. Hoyle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Hoyle, MD
Dr. John Hoyle, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Novant Health Cardiology186 KIMEL PARK DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 277-2000
Forsyth Memorial Hospital Inc.1750 KERNERSVILLE MEDICAL PKWY, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 996-7076
Novant Health Inpatient Specialty Services3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 277-2000
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Hoyle is very knowledgeable and took very good care of me!! I highly recommend him!!
About Dr. John Hoyle, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Hoyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoyle has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.